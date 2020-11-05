https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/trump-camp-notches-win-pa-state-court-election-boards-must-set-aside-mail-ballots-lacking-identifying-info-voter-not-count-votes-court-rules/

The Trump campaign on Thursday notched a win in Pennsylvania state court.

The court, at President Trump’s request, issued an interim order to Pennsylvania election boards to:

(a) set aside certain mail ballots that lack identifying info for the voter, and

(b) not count those votes until after ct rules further

TRENDING: WATCH: Ballot Count Watcher Describes At Least 130,000 Ballots ALL FOR BIDEN Arriving in Three Vehicles in Detroit in Dead of Night

Via Supreme Court reporter for The Hill, John Kruzel:

🚨BREAKING: Trump campaign notches WIN in PENNSYLVANIA state court The court, at Trump’s request, issues interim order to election boards to (a) set aside certain mail ballots that lack identifying info for the voter, and (b) not count those votes until after ct rules further pic.twitter.com/B8EMKF246Z — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) November 5, 2020

President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden in Pennsylvania on election night by nearly 700,000 votes but the crooked elections officials in Philadelphia keep finding hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots for Joe Biden.

Republican observers were barred from entering the Philadelphia vote counting center even after receiving the appellate court order.

The Philadelphia Sheriff is not enforcing the appellate court order, according to Corey Lewandowski who is on the ground in Philly.

This is a banana republic.

Pam Bondi said the counting machines were moved far away from observers, defying the court order allowing GOP observers to be no more than 6 feet away from officials counting ballots.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

