The Trump campaign announced Thursday that they are filing suit in Nevada over alleged nonresidents and the deceased voting in the presidential election.

According to Team Trump, “tens of thousands” of illegal ballots have been cast in the hotly contested state, including from dead people and nonresidents.

“The Trump campaign is filing a federal lawsuit in Las Vegas Thursday, suing to stop the counting of what it calls ‘illegal votes’ in Nevada, claiming to have evidence that people who are deceased and nonresidents have cast ballots in the 2020 election,” Fox News reported Thursday. “The campaign is set to announce the lawsuit during a news conference in Las Vegas Thursday morning.”

The presser pertaining to the suit will be hosted by former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp, and Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald, Fox News said.

The campaign’s interest, it says, “is not seeking to stop the vote but rather ensure that every ‘legal’ vote is counted and that no ‘illegal’ votes are counted,” the Fox News report noted.

“We are confident that when all legal votes are tallied — and only legal votes are tallied — President Trump will win the state of Nevada,” Grenell asserted.

Campaign officials have proof of dead people voting in the state, a source said, adding that “Nevada election officials have not provided answers to the campaign as to why they haven’t had a ‘check’ on mail ballots, which the campaign alleges were sent to apartments where individuals no longer lived but were filled out and cast,” according to Fox News.

There’s been “no observation for signature matches whatsoever” the source added, highlighting that there have not been observers watching the counting in other counties, such as Clark County.

It was reported by Fox News Thursday afternoon that the Nevada Secretary of State’s office posted new numbers in the state, boosting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden:

Per Fox News’ Lee Ross: New numbers have just posted to Nevada Secretary of State’s website: Biden now leads by 12,042. The previous total had Biden +7,647

