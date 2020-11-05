https://thepostmillennial.com/trump-campaign-speaks-in-nevada

The Trump campaign legal team appeared in Clark County, NV to discuss legal action amid controversy of potential voter fraud.

“The fact is we are filing this federal lawsuit to protect LEGAL voters. It is unacceptable in this country to have illegal votes counted and that is what is happening in the state of Nevada. … [Clark County] continue[s] to count illegal votes,” said Richard Grenell. Grenell is part of the Trump legal team in Nevada.

The Trump team is not only arguing there are illegal votes, but also argue there are denials of voting. The Trump legal team introduced an elderly woman who claimed she was turned away from voting, due to the fact that someone took her mail-in-ballot from her address.

The Trump team is also raising issues around poll watchers being denied access. It remains to be seen whether this evidence is enough to change the outcome.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is currently leading in the vote by 12,000 votes. 87 percent of the vote is currently accounted for.



