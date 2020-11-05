http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/BFgQaYAFUYM/

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign on Thursday sued the Philadelphia County Board of Elections to seek an injunction to block ballot counting unless Republican Party observers can observe, a court filing shows.

The federal civil suit accuses the Philadelphia County Board of Elections of “intentionally refusing to allow any representatives and poll watchers for President Trump and the Republican Party.”

#NEW: The President just filed a federal civil suit against the Philadelphia County Board of Elections, accusing it of “intentionally refusing to allow any representatives and poll watchers for President Trump and the Republican Party.” @KDKA pic.twitter.com/RJkYjUFY6S — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) November 5, 2020

The suit comes hours after a Pennsylvania appellate court ruling granting the Trump campaign the ability to watch ballot counters in Philadelphia.

“I can’t stress enough how big a victory this is.” Justin Clark, Trump deputy campaign manager, said in a conference call regarding the ruling. “Our observers are now in there, we’re going to be watching it, we’re going to demand that we’re able to review all of the things done to date.”

“We’re not going to stand for it,” he added. “This is a victory for all Pennsylvanians, not just President Trump.”

However, Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi say the Democrat-controlled city is still blocking observers.

“They are still not being compliant,” Bondi stated.

Earlier Thursday, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar (D) said that the “overwhelming majority” of remaining ballots will be counted today.

“Yeah they’re coming in. You know, we’re getting 10,000 here, 20,000 there, counties are furiously at work and it looks like we’re ahead of schedule,” she told CNN.

The Trump campaign predicts it will win Pennsylvania if “legal ballots are counted, and illegal ballots are not counted” in the state.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win the election! If you count the illegal and late votes, they can steal the election from us!” President Trump said in a Thursday statement.

