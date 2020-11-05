https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Trump-election-2024-Biden/2020/11/05/id/995607

President Donald Trump could run for president again in 2024 if he is defeated by former Vice President Joe Biden in this election cycle, the New York Post reports.

Under the 22nd Amendment, presidents can’t run for a third term. ”No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice,” the 22nd Amendment states. But if Trump loses his reelection bid, he would be permitted to run again.

If Trump were to run for president in 2024, he would be 78 years old. Biden will turn 78 at the end of the month.

A former adviser told the newspaper that Trump could ”make a very strong case to run again.”

According to the U.K.’s Independent, former communications director for the Trump transition team, Bryan Lanza, said Trump could be in a good position to run in the next presidential election especially if he loses ”a very tight election” in 2020.

”Biden will have the opportunity to guide this country out of COVID, and we’ll see what his successes and failures are,” Lanza told BBC’s Radio 4 program ”Today.” ”And there’s nobody in the Republican party that can challenge President Trump in the primaries.”

Lanza said Trump ”has got the apparatus, he has got the support” for another run at the White House.

