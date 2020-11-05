https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-cuts-further-into-bidens-lead-in-arizona

Arizona’s Maricopa County dropped another batch of ballot tallies in the early morning hours on Thursday, and the results spelled more good news for President Donald Trump as he continues to eat into Joe Biden’s current lead in the state.

What are the details?

Maricopa, the largest county in the state, issued the counts for another 62,002 votes, with Trump winning 57.9% of the batch to Biden’s 40.5%, according to KNXV-TV. That means Trump narrowed Biden’s lead by more than 10,000 votes, CNN reported.

The new data put the total numbers for Arizona at 912,585 for Biden (51%), and 838,071 for Trump (47%).

Another batch out of Maricopa is expected on Thursday, and multiple media outlets — including CNN and the New York Times — determined the race was still too close to call for either candidate at least until those counts are in.

The county’s previously released batch of numbers from Wednesday evening showed positive gains for Trump against Biden, cutting the Democrat’s lead by more than 13,600 votes, from 92,817 to 79,173.

Fox News drew the ire of the president and his campaign when the outlet was the first to call Arizona for Biden on Tuesday night. The Associated Press also called the state for the former vice president in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

As Maricopa County workers continued to tally votes Wednesday night, an estimated crowd of more than 200 Trump supporters marched in downtown Phoenix outside both the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office and the Arizona Capitol Building according to AZFamily.

The local outlet reported that the demonstrator chanted, “four more years,” and “count the votes.” They were also heard yelling, “stop the steal,” and “shame on Fox.”







Crowd starts to get rowdy outside of Maricopa County elections center in Phoenix



Anything else?

Earlier in the day, several Arizonans who voted for Trump became alarmed over allegations spreading on social media that the use of Sharpie pens — which many used to mark their votes — had caused ballots in Republican strongholds to be invalidated.

Local election officials refuted the claims.

