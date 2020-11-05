https://pjmedia.com/election/tyler-o-neil/2020/11/05/trump-democrats-never-believed-they-could-win-this-election-honestly-n1127093

On Thursday, President Donald Trump spoke from the White House, celebrating historic minority turnout for a Republican nominee and condemning what he characterized as leftist and Democratic attempts to steal the election, including suppression polls and preventing Trump campaign observers from monitoring the ballot-counting process.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us,” the president declared. “I’ve already decisively won many critical states,” he added, noting Florida among other states.

Trump warned that “big media, big money, and Big Tech” tried to tilt the election against him.

“The pollsters got it knowingly wrong,” he said. “There was no blue wave that they predicted. That was done for suppression reasons, but instead, there was a big red wave.”

Trump noted that Republicans are likely to hold on to the U.S. Senate, that big spending in key Senate races failed to flip seats to the Democrats, and that Republicans actually gained seats in the House of Representatives.

Trump dubbed the GOP “the party of inclusion,” noting that a record number of Republican women won elections to Congress. “I won the largest share of non-white voters of any Republican in sixty years. We grew our party by 4 million voters, the greatest turnout in Republican Party history.”

He condemned Democrats as “the party of the big donors, the big media, and Big Tech,” while celebrating Republicans as “the party of the American worker.”

Trump also attacked the legacy media polls that showed Democratic nominee Joe Biden winning by large margins. “These fake polls were designed to keep our voters at home, create the illusion of momentum for Mr. Biden,” he claimed. “It’s never been used to the extent that it’s been used on this election.”

The president engaged in some wry humor while attacking pollsters.

“Quinnipiac, which was wrong on every occasion that I know of, had Joe Biden up by 5 points in Florida and they were off by 8.5 points. I won Florida easily,” he said. “They had me losing Florida by a lot and I won Florida by a lot. Apart from that, they were accurate.”

He also noted the Washington Post poll that found Biden 17 points ahead of Trump in Wisconsin, which ended up being “basically even.”

“They knew that, they’re not stupid people,” the president insisted.

Trump then turned to the current battle over ballot counting in swing states that have yet to be called. On Election Day, “we were winning in all the key locations by a lot actually and then our numbers started getting whittled away.”

“They’re trying to steal an election, they’re trying to rig an election,” the president warned, specifically calling out election officials in Detroit and Philadelphia who prevented Trump campaign observers from monitoring the counting of ballots.

“They don’t want anybody watching them as they count the ballots and I can’t imagine why. There’s absolutely no legitimate reason why,” he argued. In Philadelphia, he said election officials were keeping campaign observers far from the ballot-counting, “so far that people are using binoculars.”

The president recalled the process from election night, watching reports of big leads in swing states like Michigan and Wisconsin, only to see them get “whittled away.”

“Democratic officials never believed they could win this election honestly,” the president charged. He faulted a “corrupt Democrat machine” that “mailed tens of millions of unsolicited ballots without any verification measures whatsoever.”

He challenged Joe Biden to explicitly say he only wants legal votes. “They talk about votes, they want every vote counted. I want every legal vote counted,” Trump said.

“We will not allow the corruption to steal the election.”

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can continue telling the truth about the 2020 election? Join PJ Media VIP TODAY and use the promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off your VIP membership.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

