https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/524612-trump-faith-adviser-leads-prayer-service-calling-for-angelic-reinforcement-in-election

Paula White, who serves as President TrumpDonald John TrumpAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report Officials warn delayed vote count could lead to flood of disinformation New Trump campaign lawsuit targets late-arriving Georgia mail ballots MORE‘s spiritual adviser, led a prayer service on Wednesday in which she called for angels to “break up every demonic confederacy against the election, against America, against who you have declared to be in the White House.”

White, a televangelist and adviser to the White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative, held the streamed service at the Christian Destiny Centre in Maryland in which she said, “You will give us victory God” and repeatedly cried “victory.”

“I hear a sound of abundance of rain,” she said, in clips surfaced by the left-leaning Right Wing Watch. “I hear a sound of victory. I hear a sound of shouting and singing. I hear a sound of victory. I hear a sound of an abundance of rain. I hear a sound of victory. I hear a sound of an abundance of rain. I hear a sound of victory.”

DO NOT MISS THE PRAYER SERVICE TONIGHT! We believe God will show HIS POWER, STRENGTH & MIGHT! 7pm ET streaming LIVE at https://t.co/vOXfGJ4hGN and https://t.co/eaUlXHA0cj pic.twitter.com/Tt3iTDpAZg — Paula White-Cain (@Paula_White) November 4, 2020

She then repeated “the Lord said it is done” three times before saying, “For I hear victory, victory, victory, victory in the corners of heaven, in the corners of heaven.” She followed up by saying “victory” seven times.

White also called for “demonic confederacies and secrecies” that are “against the election, against America” to be broken up “in the name of Jesus.”

“We break and divide every demonic confederacy against the election, against America, against that who you have declared to be in the White House,” she said. “We break it up in the name of Jesus.”

“We lose confusion into every demonic confederacy, directed right now at this election, directed specifically at the six states,” she continued, referencing the six states that have yet to be called by several news outlets.

‘We break it up, and we command that it be exposed right now in the name of Jesus,” she added.

She spent small portions of the service speaking in tongues and then said angels and “angelic reinforcement” have been “dispatched from Africa” and “from South America.”

“For angels have even dispatched from Africa right now. Africa right now. Africa right now. From Africa right now,” she said.

“They’re coming here. They’re coming here. In the name of Jesus. From South America, they’re coming here. They’re coming here. They’re coming here. They’re coming here. They’re coming here,” she continued.

Presidential spiritual adviser Paula White is currently leading an impassioned prayer service in an effort to secure Trump’s reelection. pic.twitter.com/hCSRh84d6g — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 5, 2020

The service comes as the election has yet to be called as neither candidate has reached the needed 270 Electoral votes. Tensions were high on Wednesday as the states continued to count votes after the election saw an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump has for months spread unfounded claims that mail-in ballots open up the election to fraud. His supporters on Wednesday in some states were calling for voting to be stopped and in others for it to be continued.

Exit polling data from The New York Times determined that white evangelical and born-again Christian voters backed Trump at 76 percent, compared to 81 percent in 2016.

