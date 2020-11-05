https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/update-maricopa-9-pm-ballot-dump-helps-trump-gains-10000-on-biden/

Posted by Kane on November 5, 2020 11:59 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Steve Kornacki — “The headline from Arizona is that Trump remains in contention to win that state”

Trump Won the Latest Batch of Votes From Maricopa County

Updated totals in Arizona…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...