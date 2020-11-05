https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/update-maricopa-9-pm-ballot-dump-helps-trump-gains-10000-on-biden/

“There are still many votes to come in Maricopa County,” @SteveKornacki says, examining latest from Arizona. “The headline from Arizona is that Trump remains in contention to win that state” #TrackingKornacki pic.twitter.com/frKyrfyn1R — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 6, 2020

Steve Kornacki — “The headline from Arizona is that Trump remains in contention to win that state”

Trump Won the Latest Batch of Votes From Maricopa County

Updated totals in Arizona…

New batch of votes just reported in AZ. This is from Maricopa County. Trump won this batch again with 57.13%, leaving Biden with 42.09% of the vote from this batch. Trump is now only 46,257 from catching Biden with decent pro Trump votes left to be reported. pic.twitter.com/eBB4tiv1HD — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 6, 2020

Latest from Maricopa County, Arizona nets Trump 42,276 votes and Biden 31,700. That’s a net gain of 10,576 votes for Trump and breaks down to 57.1% for Trump. Biden lead drops to around 48K. He’s still where he needs to be. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 6, 2020