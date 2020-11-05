https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/win-or-lose-trump-is-firing-chris-wray/

Trump and his aides have settled on a plan for him to take full advantage of his existing perch at the White House to look as presidential as possible, according to three people briefed on the strategy. He plans to fire a few Cabinet members and top aides, including FBI Director Chris Wray and Defense Secretary Mark Esper. He could sign a slew of base-pleasing executive orders. He might even resume his travel schedule. Meanwhile, Trump’s team is planning to mount even more legal challenges.

Trump’s team “will flatly say they are wrong if the AP calls the race for Biden,” said Newt Gingrich.

SOURCE — POLITICO