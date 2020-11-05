https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/524708-trump-jr-calls-out-2024-gop-hopefuls-for-lack-of-action-amid-vote-counting

President TrumpDonald John TrumpAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report Officials warn delayed vote count could lead to flood of disinformation New Trump campaign lawsuit targets late-arriving Georgia mail ballots MORE‘s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday called out potential 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls for not being supportive enough of his father as votes are counted across the country to determine a White House winner.

Trump Jr., who is seen as a potential future political candidate, decried a “total lack of action” from those who may make a run in four years, as the current presidential race comes down to the wire in a handful of battleground states.

“They have a perfect platform to show that they’re willing & able to fight but they will cower to the media mob instead,” Trump Jr. tweeted, adding that his father “will fight & they can watch as usual!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The total lack of action from virtually all of the “2024 GOP hopefuls” is pretty amazing. They have a perfect platform to show that they’re willing & able to fight but they will cower to the media mob instead. Don’t worry @realDonaldTrump will fight & they can watch as usual! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 5, 2020

The president’s other adult son, Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpHillicon Valley: Twitter, Facebook label Trump camp’s posts prematurely declaring victory in Pennsylvania | California voters approve measure exempting Lyft, Uber from labor law | Biden outspends Trump on Facebook ads Twitter, Facebook label Trump camp’s posts prematurely claiming victory in Pennsylvania Trump campaign files lawsuits targeting Pennsylvania vote count MORE, also bemoaned what he viewed as a lack of GOP action to support his father, calling on Republicans to “have some backbone.”

“Fight against this fraud. Our voters will never forget you if your [sic] sheep!” he tweeted.

Where are Republicans! Have some backbone. Fight against this fraud. Our voters will never forget you if your sheep! https://t.co/jLzOIJbrwV — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s sons called on Republicans to step up efforts to defend their father as the president’s campaign and GOP officials scramble to file lawsuits in several states to stop vote-counting as estimates show the president beginning to lose ground to Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report New Trump campaign lawsuit targets late-arriving Georgia mail ballots Rihanna calls on officials to ‘count every vote’ following Election Day: ‘We’ll wait’ MORE.

Shortly after Trump Jr.’s initial tweet, a number of Republicans who are viewed as possible contenders for the party’s 2024 nomination chimed in on Twitter, voicing support for President Trump while urging for a fair election.

“All votes that are *legally* cast should be counted. There is NO excuse not to allow poll watchers to observe counting,” tweeted Sen. Tom Cotton Tom Bryant CottonOvernight Defense: How members of the Armed Services committees fared in Tuesday’s elections | Military ballots among those uncounted in too-close-to-call presidential race | Ninth US service member killed by COVID-19 Was it faulty science or ethnocentrism that worsened the pandemic? Cotton glides to reelection in Arkansas MORE (R-Ark.).

All votes that are *legally* cast should be counted. There is NO excuse not to allow poll watchers to observe counting. Support @realDonaldTrump‘s legal defense here:https://t.co/A8w5ApDAyZ — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 5, 2020

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyMace defeats Cunningham in SC, flipping seat back to GOP Tillis-Cunningham race in NC could decide Senate majority The ‘Anonymous’ saga ended with a dud — a perfect example of the problem of Trump-era media MORE (R), who served as United Nations ambassador under Trump, also tweeted, “We all owe @realDonaldTrump for his leadership of conservative victories for Senate, House, & state legislatures.”

“He and the American people deserve transparency & fairness as the votes are counted. The law must be followed. We have to keep the faith that the truth will prevail,” she added.

We all owe @realDonaldTrump for his leadership of conservative victories for Senate, House, & state legislatures. He and the American people deserve transparency & fairness as the votes are counted. The law must be followed. We have to keep the faith that the truth will prevail. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump Jr. noted that Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyHawley addresses future of the GOP after Election Day Trump announces intention to nominate two individuals to serve as FEC members Murkowski predicts Barrett won’t overturn Roe v. Wade MORE (R-Mo.), who has also been floated as a potential 2024 candidate, had already weighed in saying he would introduce legislation pushing for an array of voting changes.

“If last 24 hrs have made anything clear, it’s that we need new election integrity laws NOW. Ban ballot harvesting, guarantee poll watcher access, make ballot counting transparent. I will introduce,” Haley had tweeted.

If last 24 hrs have made anything clear, it’s that we need new election integrity laws NOW. Ban ballot harvesting, guarantee poll watcher access, make ballot counting transparent. I will introduce — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 5, 2020

Political observers have begun speculating as to who could take up the GOP mantle in 2024 if Trump loses the election, with some floating Trump Jr., Cotton, Haley, Hawley, Vice President Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoDemocrats debate fate of Trump probes if Biden wins UPDATED: Pompeo’s son raised ‘hackathon’ event in email to State Department Pompeo: US citizens born in Jerusalem can now list Israel on passports MORE, among others.

The president is currently trailing in Nevada and Arizona, and his narrow leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia are winnowing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

