The Trump campaign has sent a letter demanding that voter rolls be purged of fake residents and dead people in Clark County, Nevada, after officials allowed 3,062 and maybe as many as 6,000 more people to vote in Tuesday’s elections. They’re also demanding that the ballots cease to be separated from their envelopes, which is the one last step before losing track of votes and voters.

The campaign says allowing the thousands of tainted votes dilutes the votes of actual residents of Nevada. It’s the latest attempt from the skeptical Trump campaign to back out some of the votes being tallied in the election.

The avalanche of mail-in ballots is part of the COVID Infection Election, the attempt by overwhelmingly Democrat officials across the country to fulfill their ardent desire to end poll voting and overwhelm the voter rolls with mail-in ballots from people who are not required to show ID, prove their signatures or where they live.

The largest county in Nevada, Las Vegas’ Clark County, is experimenting with the Democrats’ utopian dreams, which are turning into a nightmare for actual voting-age residents.

A grieving family now has to deal with voter fraud- Tamara speaks emotionally about finding that someone voted using her deceased grandmother’s identity. pic.twitter.com/sVXsMqwBc8 — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 6, 2020

The letter to the Clark County District Attorney Mary-Anne Miller, with another version sent to Attorney General Bill Barr, alleges that the Clark County registrar of voters didn’t do even the minimal work needed to vet the people who received ballots in advance of the election.

Weir Law Group, LLC, attorney Shana Weir said in the letter that Republicans have been warning Nevada officials for months that elections officials were not cross-referencing the addresses of people receiving ballots against change-of-address open-source databases.

Letter to the Clark County, NV District Attorney alleging voter fraud by people who were not legal residents of Clark County. pic.twitter.com/1NkYIhbfXw — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) November 6, 2020

“Indeed, we have initially identified 3,062 voters who moved from Nevada before the election but still cast ballots in this election. We have verified this by cross-referencing the list of general election voters with publicly available change of address records. For instance, demographic experts agree that the National Change of Address database only captures about one-third of relocations. Consequently, this number will likely grow by 6,000 voters, at a minimum. as you know, voter fraud is a serious crime, under federal and state law and these fraudulent ballots calling to question the legitimacy and integrity of the entire Nevada general election.”

They laid the problems at the feet of Clark County Registrar of Voters Joseph Gloria, alleging “lax procedures for authenticating” voter identity. Weir said Gloria didn’t use the most basically accepted practices to cross-reference people on the voting lists with people who left the state and those who had died.

The Nevada GOP sent an alert via social media about the case of a woman whose dead grandmother’s identity was stolen and used to vote.

Ballots went to people who were under the age of majority. At least four 17-year-olds were sent ballots and voted them.

NV ballots for kids?

4 MAIL votes cast in Washoe Co by people UNDER-18! 1 Dem & 3 NP Father of a 17 yo who registered & received ballot thankfully contacted county re: his ineligibility… The Radical Left dreams to lower voting age but… they can’t legally vote! pic.twitter.com/PAuUyzgj5D — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 6, 2020

James O’Keefe of Project Veritas captured a Nevada postal worker on video who vowed to get “a nice handful” of ballots to get to people to vote out Donald Trump.

The point of the fight, of course, is to litigate the voter fraud and irregularities as they’re happening and not as a future cautionary tale told in some poli sci classes 30 years from now, like the way they talk of Chicago’s dead voting overwhelmingly for John F. Kennedy.

Everyone should want transparency.

Nevada has six Electoral College votes.

Former Director of National Security and Ambassador to Germany Rick Grenell explained what’s at stake on Newsmax Thursday. Watch it in the following tweet.

ELECTION INTEGRITY: “Here in Nevada – we have found and just referred to DOJ – 3,062 people who violated residency requirements in Nevada,” @RichardGrenell tells Newsmax TV’s @Stinchfield1776. pic.twitter.com/faHKoxdfLx — Newsmax (@newsmax) November 6, 2020

