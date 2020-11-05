https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-lawyer-isnt-over?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

While the Associated Press on Friday declared that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has taken a lead in two key undecided states, Pennsylvania and Georgia, a Team Trump lawyer says, “This election is not over.”

“The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final,” said Matt Morgan, Trump 2020 campaign general counsel. “Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail.”

“There were many irregularities in Pennsylvania, including having election officials prevent our volunteer legal observers from having meaningful access to vote counting locations,” Morgan said. “We prevailed in court on our challenge, but were deprived of valuable time and denied the transparency we are entitled to under state law. In Nevada, there appear to be thousands of individuals who improperly cast mail ballots.”

“Finally, the president is on course to win Arizona outright, despite the irresponsible and erroneous ‘calling’ of the state for Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press. Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected,” he added.

The AP said Biden is on the “cusp” of the presidency after he opened up narrow leads over Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania. As things stand now, the Electoral College vote has Biden in the lead 264-214; the magic number is 270.

Trump on Thursday said voter fraud in Pennsylvania and Georgia could lose him the election, citing early leads that have evaporated. The president offered no evidence.

“We were up by nearly 700,000 votes in Pennsylvania. I won Pennsylvania by a lot, and that gets whittled down to — I think they said now we’re up by 90,000 votes. And they’ll keep coming and coming and coming. They find them all over. And they don’t want us to have any observers, although we won a court case. The judge said you have to have observers,” Trump said.

The president also claimed anomalies in the vote in Georgia.

“Likewise, in Georgia, I won by a lot – a lot – with a lead of over – getting close to 300,000 votes on election night in Georgia. And, by the way, got whittled down, and now it’s getting to be to a point where I’ll go from winning by a lot to perhaps being even down a little bit,” Trump said. “In Georgia, a pipe burst in a faraway location, totally unrelated to the location of what was happening, and they stopped counting for four hours, and a lot of things happened. The election apparatus in Georgia is run by Democrats.”

In Georgia, the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, claiming that absentee ballots were received after 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 — the state’s official deadline. The suit claims this “dilutes lawful votes for Republican candidates.”

In Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign has filed five lawsuits; the state Supreme Court in two cases refused to overturn lower court decisions, which allowed counting to continue.

