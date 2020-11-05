https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/11/05/jenna-ellis-noticed-a-key-word-missing-from-democrats-vote-counting-rhetoric-n1126685

On Wednesday, Joe Biden held a press conference and declared, “Every vote must be counted. No one is going to take our democracy away from us. Not now, not ever.”

Did you notice what word was missing from his statement?

Jenna Ellis, a senior legal advisor to the Trump campaign did and pointed it out Wednesday evening to Tucker Carlson on Fox News.

“Joe Biden said in his press conference today that he wants all votes to count. That sounds great, the Democrats want all votes to count, who doesn’t want that? But notice the sleight of hand,” said Ellis. “The key word that they’re leaving out in their narrative: Legal. Legitimate. We want all legal, legitimate votes to count. So, by the Democrats spinning this narrative and saying that they want all votes to count, that includes duplicate votes, illegal votes, it includes spoiled votes, it includes all votes that come after the deadline. it includes all manner of unconstitutional ballot counting.”

Ellis continued, “And so when the Democrats are saying that, that’s exactly what they want: it’s that they want all manner of fraud to count. That’s why our Team Trump lawsuits are so incredibly important to preserving and protecting the rule of law and making sure that all legal, legitimate votes count. And that’s what President Trump has said from the very beginning, and what he reemphasized last night.”

Joe Biden said today in his press conference that he wants “every vote to count.” The Constitution requires every LEGAL, LEGITIMATE vote to count. Make no mistake — Democrats want fraud to count. That’s not our system. @TeamTrump is fighting to protect election integrity. pic.twitter.com/nS9fJzKtyr — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 5, 2020

It’s amazing the difference a missing word or two can make. And this is hardly unique to this election. Democrats repeatedly invite election chaos by advocating for a system that encourages massive voter fraud, while opposing commonsense reforms like voter ID. Democrats don’t want all legal and legitimate votes to count because they know the fraudulent votes favor them.

