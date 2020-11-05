https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/stolen-election-city-milwaukee-added-150000-votes-totals-4-democrats-needed-90-state-turnout-nullify-trumps-landslide/

President Trump had a sizable lead in Wisconsin but Wednesday morning Sleepy Joe somehow took the lead.

Overnight Wisconsin had a huge dump of votes all for Biden, notice the blue line below:

We dug further and found from the official Wisconsin website there are 3,684,726 active registered voters.

So — We are supposed to believe Wisconsin had an 88% turnout!! Something NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN RECENT US HISTORY!

And they’re still counting votes.

And this did not include the additional votes to other candidates.

This is literally 5+ standard deviations from the mean. That actually = statistically practically impossible https://t.co/p69A4VlUe3 — DC Corruption (@CorruptionDC) November 4, 2020

Seven Democrat Wards in Milwaukee turned in more votes than registered voters.

90% of Milwaukee wards reported 90% voter turnout!

The Milwaukee City Wire reported that 90% of Milwaukee wards reported 90% voter turnout!

Here is a photo from a Milwaukee voting station.

The cheating was so bad in Milwaukee that at least 6 dead voters who were born before 1903 voted.

We are supposed to believe that Basement Biden did better than Obama and Hillary Clinton in Milwaukee!

Barack Obama captured 78% of Milwaukee vote.

Crooked captured 76% of the Milwaukee vote.

Basement Joe Biden captured over 90% of the vote.

After posting some early counts 4 AM Wednesday (https://t.co/ToBWG58yXv ),over 150,000 votes were added to the City of Milwaukee’s counts. In over 60 wards, these were over 95% for Biden; in over 20 wards, they were over 98% Biden. Milwaukee voted 76% for Hilary and 78% for Obama pic.twitter.com/lNvbU2sOFE — Spotted Toad (@toad_spotted) November 5, 2020

This is how you steal an election.

This is incidentally what Biden-mania looked like on the day of the election https://t.co/eyprsIy2EB — Spotted Toad (@toad_spotted) November 5, 2020

It should be clear the Democrats are stealing Trump’s record night in Wisconsin!

