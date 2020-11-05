https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/trumps-director-election-day-operations-posts-video-philly-post-office-continuing-collect-ballots-election-day-watch/

President Donald Trump’s director of election day operations has posted a video of a suburban Philadelphia post office continuing to collect ballots long after election day.

Trump’s 2020 EDO Director Mike Roman posted the shocking video on Thursday evening, tweeting “a post office in suburban Philly is STILL COLLECTING BALLOTS!”

In the footage, the postal worker asserts that “it’s gonna be a big lawsuit blah blah blah blah blah,” when asked about their continued collection.

🚨 A post office in suburban Philly is STILL COLLECTING BALLOTS!

“It’s gonna be a big lawsuit blah blah blah blah blah” pic.twitter.com/82C4Umw20L — Mike Roman (@mikeroman) November 6, 2020

TRENDING: WATCH: Ballot Count Watcher Describes At Least 130,000 Ballots ALL FOR BIDEN Arriving in Three Vehicles in Detroit in Dead of Night

🚨 A post office in suburban Philly is STILL COLLECTING BALLOTS!

“It’s gonna be a big lawsuit blah blah blah blah blah” pic.twitter.com/82C4Umw20L — Mike Roman (@mikeroman) November 6, 2020

The video begins with a postal worker approaching the man filming and asking if he has any ballots.

“Is the USPS still taking ballots?” the man asked, clearly aghast.

“Yeah, believe it or not, yeah,” the man laughs.

The Trump campaign is currently suing the state of Pennsylvania to prevent legally cast mail-in ballots postmarked by a Nov. 3 deadline but that arrived after Election Day from being counted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

