https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/tucker-carlson-warns-voters-almost-lost-nation/

Fox News host Tucker Carlson says Americans can be grateful they still have their country.

But its continuation, he warned Wednesday, is not a “foregone conclusion.”

“We almost lost it. Democrats told us they wanted to beat Donald Trump. They spent more money than anyone ever has in any election in history to do that. But there was a lot more going on,” he said. “Democrats didn’t harness the full power of big tech, and billionaire class simply to make Joe Biden president. No. What they really wanted was total control over everything. No more democracy. No more dissent. Permanent obedience from the rest of us.”

Some political analysts have observed that President Trump was running not only against Joe Biden, but against establishment media and Big Tech.

TRENDING: Woman behind Trump breaks out anti-Democrat stunt, totally steals the show

“They came shockingly close to getting that,” Carlson said. “If the Democrats had won the White House and the Senate … the country as we know it would have ended. Not because Democrats have bad ideas, though they do, but because Democrats plan to impose an entirely new system on our country.”

He said that with nothing to checking their power, they would have eliminated the balances that now exist, turning the Supreme Court “into a partisan political weapon,” packing the Congress with Democratic senators from two new states, and even packing the electorate by creating 20 million new foreign nationals as citizens to vote Democrat.

They “admitted’ those plans he said.

“How would any of that improve the United States of America? They never claimed that it would, making this country better was never the point, the point was to create a permanent Democrat majority, a one party state, with complete control over the population,” he warned.

Did Americans ‘almost’ lose their nation? 100% (21 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Remember that, he said, going forward.

“In a lot of ways, unfortunately, what happened last night could not have been worse for this country, for our children, our grandchildren, our future,” he said. “The outcome of our presidential election was seized from the hands of voters, where, of course, it rightly belongs, and now resides in the control of lawyers and courts and highly partisan, clearly corrupt, big-city bureaucrats. So, no matter what happens next, that is a tragedy. Many Americans will never again accept the results of a presidential election.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

