Jackson, TN – Bobby Joe Claybrook, Jr., 39, of Dyersburg, TN has been federally charged with discharging a firearm during an assault on a federal officer. D. Michael Dunavant, U.S. Attorney announced the filing of the federal criminal complaint today.

According to the federal complaint, on August 3, 2020, the United States Marshals Service (USMS) Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force based in Jackson, Tennessee received warrants for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, three counts of Aggravated Assault, and Felon in Possession of Firearm from the Dyersburg Police Department for the arrest of Bobby Joe Claybrook, Jr. The U.S. Marshals Task Force adopted the case and began searching for Claybrook, who was on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) Most Wanted List.

On Monday, November 2, 2020, the USMS Task Force tracked Claybrook to a home on Morningside Drive in Jackson, Tennessee. As the Task Force approached the residence to knock and announce their presence, two Task Force officers sustained injuries as a result of multiple gunshots fired from the residence. A perimeter was established, and the Task Force called the Jackson Police Department for assistance. The Jackson Police Department’s SWAT Team and negotiators arrived, and after a lengthy standoff, Claybrook surrendered without further incident. One of the injured USMS Task Force members was a Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) Agent, and the other was a Deputy U.S. Marshal. Both members of the Task Force were treated for their injuries and released from a local hospital.

During the resulting investigation of the shooting incident, the TBI executed a state search warrant on the residence and located a .9mm firearm and several .9mm shell casings inside the residence near the window where Claybrook carried out his assault on the Task Force officers.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said: “We take all threats against law enforcement very seriously, and we have zero tolerance for any assault on federal officers. I commend the outstanding investigative work of our federal and local law enforcement partners in quickly responding to apprehend this dangerous offender without further incident.”

If convicted in federal court, Claybrook faces a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison for the assault on a federal officer, and a mandatory minimum consecutive sentence of 10 years for discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

