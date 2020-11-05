https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/two-wisconsin-police-officers-shot-injures-non-life-threatening?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Two Wisconsin police officers were shot early Friday morning while responding to a report of a hit-and-run accident.

The officers are being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Nathanael Benton, who is allegedly also wanted in Fargo, N.D., in connection to a shooting.

He is described as a white male wearing a flat-brim hat, hoodie and khaki pants. Benton purportedly opened fire on the officers during the incident, outside of a Holiday Inn in Waukesha County.

One of the officers is from the city of Delafield and the other from the village of Hartland, according to Fox News.

