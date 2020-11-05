https://www.oann.com/uk-seeks-to-assure-united-states-over-northern-ireland-peace/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=uk-seeks-to-assure-united-states-over-northern-ireland-peace

November 5, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Thursday it wanted to assure any new United States administration that it would protect the Northern Ireland peace agreement in trade negotiations with the European Union.

“If there is a new administration I can assure them that that will be very much at the heart of what we wish to do, and any trade agreement will, of course, respect that,” justice minister Robert Buckland told Sky News.

