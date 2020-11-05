https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/usa-today-deplatforms-trumps-comments-election-npr-outlets-censor-president/

The Big Three broadcast news outlets and National Public Radio all cut off the feed of President Trump’s remarks on the election Thursday night, barring the American people from hearing his side of the vote counting controversies in several battleground states. The news outlets accused Trump of spreading falsehoods and piously said they would not broadcast them.

One news outlet, USA Today, not only cut Trump off but then also removed video of Trump’s remarks from all of their platforms–an extraordinary effort to censor the President of the United States more common in communist China.

Nicole Carroll, Editor in Chief of USA Today said, “President Trump, without evidence, claimed the presidential election was corrupt and fraudulent. @USATODAY stopped the livestream of his remarks early and has removed the video from all of our platforms. Our job is to spread truth — not unfounded conspiracies.“

President Trump, without evidence, claimed the presidential election was corrupt and fraudulent. @USATODAY stopped the livestream of his remarks early and has removed the video from all of our platforms. Our job is to spread truth — not unfounded conspiracies. — nicole carroll (@nicole_carroll) November 6, 2020

Editor-in-chief @nicole_carroll on pulling the livestream of President Donald Trump’s remarks tonight. pic.twitter.com/GPrQudnFjj — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 6, 2020

NBC’s Lester Holt cut off Trump to censor him, “Uh, we’re watching, uh, President Trump speaking live from the White House and, and we have to interrupt here because the President has uh, made a number of, uh, false statements…”

WATCH: @lesterholtnbc fact-checks remarks made by President Trump during White House press conference. pic.twitter.com/ipWA7afZ3V — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 6, 2020

CNBC’s Shepard Smith cut Trump off, saying, “Well, we’re interrupting this because what the President of the United States is saying in large part is absolutely untrue. He began, and, and, and we’re not gonna allow it to keep going. Because, it’s not true…”

President Trump just spoke at the White House, as key states continue to count votes.

Shep has the facts: “What the President of the United States is saying, in large part, is absolutely untrue.” #Election2020 https://t.co/E6DBt6OodD pic.twitter.com/HVa87qUCzB — The News with Shepard Smith (@thenewsoncnbc) November 6, 2020

MSNBC’s Brian Williams, “”Here we are again in the unusual position of not only interrupting the President of the United States but correcting the President of the United States…”

MSNBC immediately cuts off Trump when he moves to undermine the integrity of US election system. “Here we are again in the unusual position of not only interrupting the President of the United States but correcting the President of the United States…” pic.twitter.com/IwVshBmosK — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 5, 2020

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski cheered her network censoring President Trump. “I’d like to thank my network for not carrying the presidents press conference spreading lies”

I’d like to thank my network for not carrying the presidents press conference spreading lies — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) November 5, 2020

NPR’s Scott Detrow, “NPR has just pulled away from the president’s remarks. We are now fact-checking what he is saying.”

NPR has just pulled away from the president’s remarks. We are now fact-checking what he is saying. — Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) November 5, 2020

The censorship was called out by former Green Party and independent presidential candidate Ralph Nader who said, “Trump is speaking now before the media. NPR cut off him off for a fact check. Unacceptable decision. I then scrolled through all the many commercial radio stations. They were not carrying Trump’s remarks. Misusing our public airwaves, free…Demand explanations from NPR and commercial stations. Factual checks can come later. -R”

Demand explanations from NPR and commercial stations. Factual checks can come later. -R — Ralph Nader (@RalphNader) November 6, 2020

