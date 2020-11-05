https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/05/wajahat-ali-says-joe-biden-should-heal-the-nation-through-fireside-chats-while-others-attack-attack-attack/

As Twitchy reported the other day, Joe Biden tweeted that his supporters should not treat their opponents as the enemy. That tweet, obviously sent by a staffer, did not fly with Biden’s followers, who argued that Trump supporters are fascists and therefore are the enemy. If President Biden is going to unite the country, he’s going to have to stop calling lids at 9 a.m. and make it a full-time job.

The New York Times’ Wajahat Ali has an interesting take: He wants Biden to heal the nation while others go on the attack on his behalf.

Biden/Harris needs to establish a war room just for media and messaging. You have treat the Republican Party and right wing media as the increasingly extremist group that they are. Biden has to heal the nation, court the voters, but the right wing movement is hostile. — Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) November 5, 2020

One way to do this is to establish Biden fireside chats. I think he’ll be great at it. Just talk to the country. Transparency. Great way to heal. But, you also need blitzkrieg on Facebook & Radio. Right-wing dominates those spaces. Also, attack Republicans leading up to 2022… — Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) November 5, 2020

McConnell and Republicans will obstruct Biden on popular policies the country needs to literally survive. You must tell the country THEY are blocking progress. Let Biden heal, let others Attack, attack, attack & message properly leading up to 2022. That’s when we win it all back. — Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) November 5, 2020

“Popular policies the country needs to literally survive.”

So, in other words, Biden is just a figurehead giving fireside chats while other more extremist Democrats attack, attack, and attack. Who suspected that?

Biden has to heal the nation by treating half the country as extremists. Sounds like a great idea and not at all like you’re a GD idiot. https://t.co/E4mW7hZqt8 — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) November 5, 2020

Wajahat like pic.twitter.com/YoJ7is29Wi — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) November 5, 2020

We’re healing the nation. Now face the wall comrade. — Rob from Jersey (@Robsgymnasium) November 5, 2020

Remember when Chris Hayes was pontificating about what to do with Trump supporters after a Biden victory? “Some kind of truth and reconciliation commission.”

Scheduled tweet from last week when Biden was going to win by 15 million votes and 10 points. https://t.co/K4YDc9GFxF — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 5, 2020

The party of norms and civility, firmly back in charge. https://t.co/jgcDzAEgne — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) November 5, 2020

*reads first part of tweet* *reads second part* My. Dude. https://t.co/WJqyjq0SgO — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) November 5, 2020

Wajahat looks at all the research showing that marginalizing a group of people leads to greater extremism rather than integration and says, “Let’s do that to my political opponents, who also have the lion’s share of guns” https://t.co/AjfKW6ymm9 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 5, 2020

Hear this thread

Every time they try to pull that

Heal the Nation BS They means eliminating us https://t.co/mpiIOHREny — Jim Hanson 🇺🇸 (@JimHansonDC) November 5, 2020

“We need to heal and come together by getting rid of all political opposition” https://t.co/AVTKYwnomo — Vareck The Smiling Demon (@HistoryVareck) November 5, 2020

establish a war room, treat your opponents as an extremist group, and thereby heal the nation. https://t.co/uEGkKEnHLv — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) November 5, 2020

I bet this whole thread sounded better at last weeks dinner party. I’m sure everyone nodded and agreed. https://t.co/mzddk7wrXC — Originalist Gangster (@Machovell1an) November 5, 2020

He’s calling the right wing hostile. I wonder if he remembers who spent the last 4 years beating people in the street, screaming “Not my president!” and “RESIST”, and generally not accepting the results of the last presidential election. https://t.co/GiNNWKvcix — Jon (@faroutmadman) November 5, 2020

This is the guy who went on TV with Don Lemon and Rick Wilson to make bigoted remarks about half the country. But we’re the hostile and extreme ones. https://t.co/11AHpC9ejt — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) November 5, 2020

Hey @JoeBiden, looks like not everyone on your side got the “let’s not treat people like enemies” memo. https://t.co/RV5z4keVxt — Tom “The Night Janitor” Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) November 5, 2020

It’s almost as if the “right wing” isn’t part of the nation Biden has to heal. Does Biden only have to heal the left wing that elected him? https://t.co/xAYKqeC9be — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) November 5, 2020

“Heal the nation. Except for my political enemies. Screw them!” https://t.co/DV2y27qxBU — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) November 5, 2020

Yeah, all these past 12 years of being called racists, deplorable, fascists are going to be forgotten. You are out of your mind. https://t.co/Wbc0XgoYi7 — MJ’s Lair 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) November 5, 2020

‘Heal the nation’ but attack over 68MM voters as extremists. Do you hear yourself? Do you think that’s going to work? https://t.co/0ApCrQxbLe — Matt DeLuca (@MattDeLuca) November 5, 2020

Wojo really really wants you to buy his book. But you can tell what a clueless idiot he is without spending a penny, thanks to Twitter. https://t.co/BSnNvExPLj — Robert Novak and 69 others (@gallifreyan) November 5, 2020

It’s not such a bad idea … Biden won’t even have to leave his basement to give those fireside chats. Vice President Harris can hold down the Oval Office and monitor the war room.

