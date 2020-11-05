https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wall-street-stock-market-dow-s-p-500/2020/11/05/id/995512

Wall Street jumped at the open on Thursday as investors bet on a Republican held Senate that would block any moves by a Joe Biden administration to tighten regulation and raise taxes on corporate America, even as the presidential election remained too close to call.

In early trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 604 points, or 2.2%, to 28,452.

The S&P 500 jumped 77 points, or 2.2%, to 3,519, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 252 points, or 2.2%, to 11,843.

With President Donald Trump and his Democrat rival Biden still awaiting clarity from the battleground states expected to decide the election, investors were returning to the core setting of the past decade: buying stocks with the flood of extra monetary stimulus coursing through the financial system.

Biden had edged closer to victory in the race for the White House on Thursday after winning Michigan and Wisconsin, but Democrats appeared unlikely to win the Senate, potentially making it difficult for a Democrat administration to rein in Big Tech and other businesses.

“Markets prefer divided government,” said Brian Levitt, Invesco global market strategist.

“Incessant hand wringing over the key issues and concerns over the prospects of higher taxes, a Green New Deal, changes to the Affordable Care Act and much more appears to have been for naught.”

Shares of technology mega-caps including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Corp, this year’s big “stay-at-home” gainers from coronavirus lockdowns, also looked set to add to strong gains from Wednesday.

The VIX volatility index, which has risen in recent months as investors feared the vote might spark falls in shares, retreated to its lowest in three weeks.

Renewable energy, infrastructure, marijuana and trade-sensitive stocks, which analysts have identified as winning under a Biden administration, all edged higher after underperforming in the previous session.

But investors also sought the safety of bonds as the prospect of a divided Congress dented expectations of a bumper fiscal stimulus package that is critical to supporting a damaged U.S. economy. Coronavirus risks also grew with new U.S. infections setting a daily record.

Trump has alleged fraud in the election without providing evidence, filed lawsuits and called for recounts, raising the risk of weeks of partisan conflict.

Attention later in the day will be on the Federal Reserve’s latest policy statement after a two-day meeting, but with the final result of the election still uncertain, the central bank is expected to repeat its pledge to do whatever it can to help the economy.

Qualcomm Inc surged 14.3% after the chipmaker forecast fiscal first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates as it predicted sales of 5G smart phones would balloon to more than half a billion units next year.

General Motors Co gained 5.6% after posting a stronger-than-expected profit, driven by renewed demand for trucks and SUVs in the United States.

GLOBAL STOCKS

World tech stocks and bond markets extended their blistering rally on Thursday as Britain’s central bank became the latest to say it will pump out more stimulus.

European tech shares jumped nearly 3%, while Nasdaq futures pointed to it doing the same thing when Wall Street reopens, after Amazon, Facebook and Google all soared 6% to 8% on Wednesday.

The bond bulls were also happy after the Bank of England added another 150 billion pounds ($195.20 billion) to its asset purchase program. Italy’s five-year bond yields fell below zero for the first time, while the U.S. Fed was also expected to sound reassuring later.

“The big bad wolf of regulation and taxes is further away from the door and many who have de-risked into the event will be forced to re-risk,” said Michele Pedroni, a fund manager at Decalia Asset Management in Geneva, referring to the likely election outcome having some advantages.

Asia stocks had rallied 2% overnight to reach their highest since February 2018.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.7% to a more than nine-month top, South Korea gained 2.4%, and Chinese blue chips added 1.3% on hopes a Biden White House would ease up on tariffs.

EMERGING WINNERS

Bond markets assumed a divided government would greatly reduce the chance of debt-funded spending on stimulus and infrastructure next year, and thus less bond supply.

That saw 10-year Treasury yields fall to 0.74%, having touched a five-month top of 0.93% at one stage on Wednesday. The overnight drop of 11 basis points was the largest single-day move since March’s COVID-19 panic.

The diminished chance of U.S. fiscal stimulus will put pressure on central banks globally to inject liquidity.

The Bank of England added 150 billion pounds to a total target of 895 billion pounds as it sought to cushion Britain’s struggling economy against a second coronavirus lockdown.

In addition, the Federal Reserve will probably be called on, too, said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, even if it decides to lay low this time.

“The Fed in particular will have to take up its QE role again with a weary sigh, in order perhaps to provide yet another bridge to the future when, hopefully, a government stimulus package will have been agreed,” Beauchamp said.

The prospect restrained the dollar, after a wild ride overnight. The dollar index was last down 0.6% at 92.888 and set for its biggest three-day drop since July.

The greenback also scuttled back to 104.15 yen after rising as high as 105.32 overnight. The euro sprang to $1.1812 , up from a low of $1.1602, while Mexico’s peso and a 28-month high for China’s yuan led broad-based gains in emerging market currencies. “If you look at the renminbi (yuan) move, it is definitely pricing in an alleviation of the trade tensions,” said Lombard Odier’s Global Head of FX Strategy Vasileios Gkionakis. “And I still think the dollar goes lower from here.”

PRECIOUS

Sterling recovered after a bumpy ride on Wednesday amid troubles of its own. Little sign of a breakthrough on Brexit has appeared, and the Telegraph newspaper had earlier reported the BoE was considering a move into negative interest rates.

The pound gained to $1.3023, still down from an overnight peak of $1.3139.

All the talk of policy easing put a floor under gold prices, leaving the metal up at $1,923 an ounce and the other main precious pairing of silver and palladium both up 3%.

Oil prices ran into some profit-taking. They had jumped overnight on speculation a deadlocked U.S. government would be unable to pass major environmental legislation that favored other forms of energy.

U.S. crude slipped to $38.72 a barrel, though that followed a rise of 4% on Wednesday. Brent crude futures fell 50 cents to $41.02 after a 15% bounce over the last three days. ($1 = 0.7685 pounds)

