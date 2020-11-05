http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NJZ95SIaOnM/

Antifa protesters suddenly cheered federal law enforcement agents and officers when they appeared to arrest an armed counter-protester Wednesday. The cheers followed shortly behind anti-police chants outside the Pioneer Courthouse in Portland, Oregon.

They detained the two guys (another guy joined the man from last clip) standing outside the courthouse. I assume they are just moving them away. But if not, what the fuck? Antifa and BLM cheered at the arrest. Suddenly they love cops. “Look at you doing your job!” pic.twitter.com/gflSaFTvDa — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) November 5, 2020

“Under arrest?” one of the protesters asks. “F*ck yeah! F*ck yeah!” another man responded.

Protesters began to applaud the efforts of the law enforcement officers to keep them safe from what they perceived to be a threat.

“Look at you guys actually doing something!” another person adds.

“Thank you,” a woman yells.

Moments earlier, these same protesters screamed obscenities at the officers. “F*ck you punk ass police. You ain’t even no f*cking police.”

….take off your suit…I’ll phase? you…” Some drunk guy yelling threats at DHS officers at the Pioneer Courthouse in Portland pic.twitter.com/fngAS0NjCz — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) November 5, 2020

The incident leading to the cheers appeared to follow a confrontation by a well-known Portland protester who has been arrested multiple times and a man they accused of being a Proud Boy member, journalist Andy Ngo tweeted.

Mob of antifa surround one man they accuse of being a Proud Boy member outside the Pioneer Courthouse in Portland. Dustin Ferreira, who has been arrested multiple times at violent antifa protests, dares the man to kill him. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/xBo2fCj3yf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 5, 2020

