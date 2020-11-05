http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NJZ95SIaOnM/

Antifa protesters suddenly cheered federal law enforcement agents and officers when they appeared to arrest an armed counter-protester Wednesday. The cheers followed shortly behind anti-police chants outside the Pioneer Courthouse in Portland, Oregon.

“Under arrest?” one of the protesters asks. “F*ck yeah! F*ck yeah!” another man responded.

Protesters began to applaud the efforts of the law enforcement officers to keep them safe from what they perceived to be a threat.

“Look at you guys actually doing something!” another person adds.

“Thank you,” a woman yells.

Moments earlier, these same protesters screamed obscenities at the officers. “F*ck you punk ass police. You ain’t even no f*cking police.”

The incident leading to the cheers appeared to follow a confrontation by a well-known Portland protester who has been arrested multiple times and a man they accused of being a Proud Boy member, journalist Andy Ngo tweeted.

