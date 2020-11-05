https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-florida-governor-desantis-calls-fox-news-election-desk-appearing-fox-news/

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis blasted the Fox News Election Desk for prematurely calling Arizona for Joe Biden while refusing to call states for President Donald Trump that he clearly won.

Gov. DeSantis was appearing on The Ingraham Angle on Thursday evening when he asserted that Fox News “would not call Florida even though it was so blindingly obvious that he won it big,” but did not hesitate to call to “call Arizona very early.”

“Now, the president is closing in — there’s over 300,000 ballots outstanding and he’s down only 46,000 — and yet that is called for Biden,” DeSantis asserted. “Meanwhile, North Carolina, the president is up 76,000 votes, and there’s at most 150,000 votes outstanding, probably not even close to that much, and that’s not called for the president?”

“It seems to me that there has been more of a rush to call states for Biden and create a narrative that Biden is the rightful winner,” DeSantis added.

Arizona was called early for Joe Biden by multiple networks and news outlets, including Fox News. However, it remains up for grabs by the Trump campaign.

As the Gateway Pundit reported earlier on Thursday, Maricopa County, Arizona, released 73,976 more ballots shortly after 9 p.m. and 56.1 percent of them were for President Donald Trump!

This number is right on track for what President Trump needs to prevail in the state, especially after overperforming in the liberal stronghold of Pima County.

