https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/watch-pennsylvania-dem-poll-watcher-reveal-coup-president/

A Democrat from Philadelphia on Thursday joined a chorus of concerns expressed by Republicans about possible fraud in the vote-counting process.

The Democrat identifies himself as a poll watcher in Pennsylvania.

“They will not allow us within 30 to 100 feet to supervise the ballots being counted,” Brian Mchafferty said. “This is a coup against the president of the United States of America and I want to call out the mayor of Philadelphia, James Kenny … the Attorney General Josh Shapiro who tweeted that there was no way that Donald Trump would win president of the United States of America.

“I can’t believe what I’m seeing right before my eyes. This has nothing to do with Joe Biden or Donald Trump. This has to do with our democracy and I will tell you, there is corruption at the highest levels in the city of Philadelphia.”

TRENDING: Newt Gingrich urges Trump to file lawsuits ‘in every single state’

See it:

The Gateway Pundit pointed out that President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, retweeted the video.

Is there a coup against the president? 99% (220 Votes) 1% (2 Votes)

Twitter immediately put a “warning” label on post saying some of the content “is disputed.”

Pennsylvania is one of a handful of states still counting ballots from Tuesday’s election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

