It appears that “The Daily Show” hates Florida with such a degree of passion for voting Trump that the creators are now imagining its destruction.

In a video posted on Tuesday during the election, “The Daily Show” featured the famed Death Star “superlaser” blasting the state of Florida into thin air. “Do we have this technology yet?” said the post.

Do we have this technology yet? pic.twitter.com/jjqKemqFtO — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 4, 2020

People on social media seemed to agree and cheered on the destruction of Florida.

“Pretty sure global warming will take care of it,” said one user.

“Don’t need it. Just let hurricanes do their thing,” said another user.

“I’ve maintained for years that we are building the wall in the wrong place….the northern Florida border would be better,” said another.

“Something is truly wrong with the Latino/ Cuban Amer in FL. I don’t understand their logic. Someone please truly help me understand,” said another.

Following the election, actor John Leguizamo said the state of Florida is “dead to me.”

“Florida is dead to me! Let the lemmings drive their golf carts into the ocean!” he tweeted after Florida was called for President Trump.

Singer/actress Janelle Monáe also said in a now-deleted tweet posted on Wednesday that all people who voted for Trump should “burn.”

“F**k Donald Tromp [sic] and every American citizen, celebrity, white woman, black man, ETC who supported him burnnnnnnnnnn,” she tweeted.

As NBC News reported, President Trump was largely carried over the line in Florida by Cuban-Americans:

From the time President Donald Trump took office, he focused on the Latino vote in Florida, and according to figures coming out of the state, it paid off on Election Day, especially in Miami-Dade County, the most populous in the state. Around 55 percent of Florida’s Cuban-American vote went to Trump, according to NBC News exit polls, while 30 percent of Puerto Ricans and 48 percent of “other Latinos” backed Trump. Trump won the coveted battleground state with its 29 electoral votes. Trump drastically improved his support in Miami-Dade County, going from 333,999 votes in 2016 to at least 529,16 votes this year. Biden, however, wasn’t able to grow Democratic support in the county. Clinton got 624,146 votes there in 2016 and with 95 percent of the vote tallied, Biden had 613,086.

“The Daily Show” has attacked Florida on other occasions. In 2013, after a jury acquitted George Zimmerman for the murder of Trayvon Martin, Jon Oliver, who was guest-hosting for Jon Stewart at the time, declared it “The Worst State.”

“Wait: What? How could you possibly… You’ve got to be kid… There is no way… I can’t… Oh my god,” he said. “That feels about right. That feels, in your heart, about right.”

“That is what makes this so much worse,” he continued. “That we can get a verdict like this, no because the system has broken down, but because the system worked exactly as it’s designed. How does 2013 Florida have a law that seems cut and pasted from 1881 Tombstone?”

