The Trump campaign won a massive legal battle on Thursday, allowing Republican observers to be six feet from the ballot-counting process in the hotly contested state of Pennsylvania.

Previously, observers were pushed back from 16 to 100 feet away from the ballot counting process.

The legal battle, however, is not being effectively enforced, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi argued. While they pushed barricades around the ballot counting to six feet, she said, the ballot machines have been pushed to the back of the room, far beyond the six-feet barrier outlined in the legal ruling.

“Philadelphia update!!! Judge orders observers allowed in ballot counting! We were still Denied access so ALL voting has ceased!” Bondi celebrated on Twitter at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

“We plan on entering that building right now and legally observing,” Bondi also said, according to The New York Daily News. “If there is one illegal vote cast, it takes away from the great men and women of Pennsylvania who came out and issued a legal vote.”