https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-trump-team-confronts-philly-officials-for-violating-judges-election-order
The Trump campaign won a massive legal battle on Thursday, allowing Republican observers to be six feet from the ballot-counting process in the hotly contested state of Pennsylvania.
Previously, observers were pushed back from 16 to 100 feet away from the ballot counting process.
The legal battle, however, is not being effectively enforced, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi argued. While they pushed barricades around the ballot counting to six feet, she said, the ballot machines have been pushed to the back of the room, far beyond the six-feet barrier outlined in the legal ruling.
“Philadelphia update!!! Judge orders observers allowed in ballot counting! We were still Denied access so ALL voting has ceased!” Bondi celebrated on Twitter at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.
“We plan on entering that building right now and legally observing,” Bondi also said, according to The New York Daily News. “If there is one illegal vote cast, it takes away from the great men and women of Pennsylvania who came out and issued a legal vote.”
Philadelphia update!!! Judge orders observers allowed in ballot counting! We were still Denied access so ALL voting has ceased! #MAGA @TeamTrump @DanScavino @realDonaldTrump
— Pam Bondi (@PamBondi) November 5, 2020
Adding an “update” nearly two hours later, Bondi claimed: “This is a JOKE. They moved the fence up but moved the ballot machines back!!”
“This is offensive for the great people of Pennsylvania who voted and deserve a fair election,” the Republican added.
Update: This is a JOKE. They moved the fence up but moved the ballot machines back!! This is offensive for the great people of Pennsylvania who voted and deserve a fair election. @realDonaldTrump @TeamTrump
— Pam Bondi (@PamBondi) November 5, 2020
Corey Lewandowski later posted a video of Bondi and himself speaking with a private lawyer working on behalf of the city about the order.
“Here in Philadelphia with Former Democratic Candidate for Judge Michelle Hangley who is paid for by city tax payer money while refusing to allow us to meaningfully observe a court order,” he captioned the video. “Ask why?”
In the video, Hangley contends they are not “violating” the order.
WATCH:
🚨 Here in Philadelphia with Former Democratic Candidate for Judge Michelle Hangley who is paid for by city tax payer money while refusing to allow us to meaningfully observe a court order.
Ask why?
Michele Hangley
(215)-496-7061
(215)-568-0300
mhangley@hangley.com pic.twitter.com/t4XtZKEqnC
— Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) November 5, 2020
The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.