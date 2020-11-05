https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/05/welp-it-sure-looks-like-biden-has-the-100-plus-year-old-vote-all-wrapped-up-in-michigan-this-is-unbelievable-watch/

Wow, we really need to talk to this William Bradley guy in Michigan as it seems he has discovered the secret of voting from beyond the grave.

At least that’s what this looks like …

Turns out 118 year old “William Bradley” voted via absentee ballot in Wayne County, Michigan. William Bradley died in 1984. How long has this been going on? Try it for yourself: https://t.co/UWupRTi0Rw pic.twitter.com/aOLSe1DXJo — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) November 5, 2020

Granted, he had to vote absentee because you know, if ol’ Bill had dragged his dead self up out of the grave and wandered in to vote people would probably think he had COVID and run like Hell.

This is nuts, right?

Sure, Fleccas could have created these screenshots BUUUUUT he was good enough to record himself literally filling in the data.

Watch.

Here’s me plugging it in.. pic.twitter.com/EtzD0A4fwJ — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) November 5, 2020

Who knew Biden’s agenda of raising taxes and opening the borders would appeal to dead people?

Oh but wait, there’s more.

Because of course there is.

ANOTHER ONE: Apparently June Aiken (born in 1900) voted via absentee ballot in Jackson County, Michigan. That would make them 120 years old! Born in 1900!! https://t.co/Pt6g0PpljJ pic.twitter.com/BPOXsLXIRy — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) November 5, 2020

Can’t keep a good Democrat down, right June?

Not even when you’re DEAD.

Now, could this be a fluke? Totally. Do we know where the names came from? Nope. And is this definitely happening? We can’t say for certain because God knows the traditional media isn’t interested in looking into this but it sure looks fishy to this editor.

Let’s be honest, does anything feel 100% legit right now?

*runs screaming from the room*

Man… Dems really worked hard for that time traveler vote, didn’t they? — Ryan Ward❌ (@ryanward87) November 5, 2020

Psh, didn’t you know that we must allow dead people to vote? Otherwise, we’re suppressing them?

#EverythingIsStupid

