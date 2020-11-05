http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7mQTmMXYPT4/

Actor Wesley Snipes said the fact that the presidential election being as close as it is proves that millions of Americans, presumably the 68 million-plus Americans who’ve voted to re-election Donald Trump, think “racism” is “not a big deal.”

“The closeness of this election is showing just how many decided racism is ‘not a big deal,’” the Blade star tweeted to his 262,000 Twitter followers on Thursday.

The closeness of this election is showing just how many decided racism is “not a big deal”. — WS (@wesleysnipes) November 5, 2020

This tweet stands in stark contrast to a tweet he made on Election Day, where Wesley Snipes said every voter should be “proud” of themselves for “making your voice count.”

“If you voted, regardless of the outcome, you should be proud of yourself for making your voice count,” Snipes wrote.

If you voted, regardless of the outcome, you should be proud of yourself for making your voice count. — WS (@wesleysnipes) November 4, 2020

President Trump increased his share of minority voters across the board in this election. Indeed, Trump earned more non-white votes than any Republican since 1960, at 26 percent, according to Yahoo News.

Also, an Edison exit poll found that 18 percent of black men voted for Trump this year compared to 16 percent in 2016. His share of the black women voters also rose, going from 4 percent in 2016 to 8 percent this year. Trump even doubled his share of gay voters and Hispanic voters.

According to the exit poll, Trump did better in 2020 with every race and gender except white men. Change from 2016: White Men -5

White Women +2

Black Men +4

Black Women +4

Latino Men +3

Latino Women +3

Other +5 pic.twitter.com/hUc17Iy1ip — Matt Bruenig (@MattBruenig) November 4, 2020

This week, Black Entertainment Television (BET) founder and business mogul Bob Johnson said four more years of Donald Trump in the White House would be a good thing for black Americans.

“For African-Americans, under Trump’s leadership, we have the lowest unemployment rate for black Americans in over 50 years. We also saw investments in black businesses and black communities through the Opportunity Zones,” Johnson said on CNBC.

