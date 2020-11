https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/google-reveals-people-wanted-election-day-liquor-french-fries/

(THE BLAZE) – While Americans eagerly awaited the results of the election to roll out on Tuesday, Google says that they sought out french fries and liquor to cope with the stress.

The search results were reported by Google Trends via their official social media account on Tuesday.

Google Trends reported that “fries near me” and “liquor stores near me” were at all time highs on election day.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook