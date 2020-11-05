http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/JHWymvuo0Tw/while-we-wait-for-the-votes-to-be-counted.php

You have to love this Tweet from PBS:

“Trusted source.” That’s the funniest thing I’ve read in a long time. If you have to proclaim that you are a “trusted source,” um, I have some fake news to sell you.

Meanwhile, this, from comedian Angelo Tsarouchas, is worth a read:

Early November is finally here. I have seen a lot of hate spewed in recent days about a man who is a constant winner and overachiever, and that’s what the people who support him like about him. Yes, he’s been caught in some lies and maybe twisted the truth a little but he’s still out there proving his haters wrong time after time. Some people are just jealous of someone who is successful and has money. Throw in a hot foreign underwear model at his side and they hate him even more. You may not have wanted him in his role, but he’s there now and there’s nothing you can do about it. I know it’s possibly just going to get worse over the next several days, but like him or not, Tom Brady is turning things around in Tampa.

