According to so-called voting totals, Joe Biden is the most popular presidential candidate in the history of this nation. His vote totals have surpassed both of Barack Obama’s runs by millions. But there are very good reasons to doubt that this is actually the case. One anecdotal reason popped across my Twitter stream tonight.

Turns out 118 year old “William Bradley” voted via absentee ballot in Wayne County, Michigan. William Bradley died in 1984. How long has this been going on? Try it for yourself: https://t.co/UWupRTi0Rw pic.twitter.com/aOLSe1DXJo — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) November 5, 2020

We confirmed that this is, indeed, accurate according to Michigan’s voter portal. William Bradley in Wayne County, Michigan, voted in the 2020 election. But according to online death records, William Bradley died on June 1, 1984. While it’s technically possible there’s another William Bradley who is 118-years-old living in the same city and who has somehow been able to escape the fame and scrutiny of being the oldest living human on earth, we have our doubts.

This election is rife with voter fraud on a scale never seen in American history. It’s the type and degree of election manipulation we’ve heard about in third-world countries, but this is a larger scale. Considering where the numbers are currently sitting, it’s possible that Joe Biden has received between 5-10 MILLION fraudulent votes. That would be more in line with Hillary Clinton.

Contrary to what Big Tech, mainstream media, delusional Democrat voters, and complicit Democrat activists are saying, this election is in the process of being stolen before our eyes. We will not let this stand. We must not.

