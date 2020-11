https://www.theepochtimes.com/wisconsin-residents-react-to-tentative-biden-win_3567207.html

Wisconsin is critical in the race to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House.

But residents are handling Biden’s reported win rather cautiously.

“It makes me feel hopeful, but I don’t want to get too hopeful about it because we still have a lot of things left to figure out. So, it makes me feel hopeful.”

Another resident agreed with her saying the result could still change.

From NTD News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook