(ZEROHEDGE) – The world’s largest iceberg, nearly the size of a small country, is headed towards the sub-Antarctic island of South Georgia, according to the British Antarctic Survey (BAS).

Known as A68a, the massive iceberg broke off the Larsen C ice shelf in the northwest part of the Weddell Sea, along the Antarctic Peninsula’s east coast.

BAS warned A68a has the potential to collide with South Georgia, an island in the southern Atlantic Ocean that belongs to the British Overseas territories. They said there’s a strong possibility the berg “could disrupt the local wildlife that forages in the food-rich ocean.”

