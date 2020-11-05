https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/05/yikes-claws-out-aoc-goes-after-woman-who-lost-her-election-claire-mccaskill-who-admits-democrats-left-voters-behind/
About The Author
Related Posts
'True': Katie Pavlich fact-checks President Trump's claim on Fox News that Black Lives Matter is 'a Marxist group'
August 5, 2020
Looting breaks out in Minneapolis after black homicide suspect shoots himself as police approach
August 26, 2020
Whoops! Sorry about your jobs and economy, OUR BAD! Media FINALLY starting to figure out lockdowns are STUPID
August 25, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy