https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/youtube-combating-kamala-administrations-critical-race-theory/

Critical Race Theory is what Americans will be hearing day in and day out from a Kamala Harris administration. You might as well familiarize yourselves with its fundamental, farcical pitfalls. Watch these two explanatory videos.

Racism is a Thought ‘Crime.’ Thought Crimes are the Prerogative of a Free People:

Critical Race Theory Rapes And Loots Reality:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook