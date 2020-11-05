https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/05/zuby-drops-blue-check-claiming-her-woke-kid-cant-understand-why-trump-wont-follow-the-rules-with-his-own-woke-kid-and-lol/

Last night, after dinner, this editor’s 13-year-old son asked why Democrats don’t seem to care about the crumbling fabric of the integrity of our most basic fundamental system, and then he wept for the future of our nation and cried out, ‘Give me liberty or give me death!’

Totally happened.

Yup.

Ok, maybe not (he was far too busy watching college football with his dad and making fart noises to annoy his sister), but it’s as feasible as this BS from Shonda Rhimes:

ZUBY shared a story about his 3-year-old in response:

ZUBY’s woke kid GETS it.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Assuming gender?!

Monster!

*snort*

We see what he did here.

Literally.

Right?

Freakin’ kids these days.

Don’t know about you guys but this was JUST the laugh we needed.

***

