https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/05/zuby-drops-blue-check-claiming-her-woke-kid-cant-understand-why-trump-wont-follow-the-rules-with-his-own-woke-kid-and-lol/

Last night, after dinner, this editor’s 13-year-old son asked why Democrats don’t seem to care about the crumbling fabric of the integrity of our most basic fundamental system, and then he wept for the future of our nation and cried out, ‘Give me liberty or give me death!’

Totally happened.

Yup.

Ok, maybe not (he was far too busy watching college football with his dad and making fart noises to annoy his sister), but it’s as feasible as this BS from Shonda Rhimes:

My 7 year old just asked me how a man who can’t share and won’t follow the rules is allowed to be President. Stop making me have these conversations, America… #CountEverVote — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) November 5, 2020

ZUBY shared a story about his 3-year-old in response:

My 3 year old just asked me why a 77 year old man with dementia who locked up huge numbers of black men, opposed racial integration, wanted gays banned from the military, and directly insulted Black Americans twice this year is winning the popular vote… I was speechless. https://t.co/KIjCClXtpG — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) November 5, 2020

ZUBY’s woke kid GETS it.

Zuby with the facts — Z.PNG (@liblogic) November 5, 2020

He’s got a good understanding of medical, social and historical context — Philip McNeill (@philip_mcneill) November 5, 2020

Don’t assume gender — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) November 5, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Assuming gender?!

Monster!

If you only really knew black women. LBJ did a tremendous job. — Total Convert (@Hanakookie1) November 5, 2020

I don’t know any. I was born in a lab and raised myself. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) November 5, 2020

*snort*

Don’t tell him about Kamala! — dreamr (@MArstonight) November 5, 2020

We see what he did here.

But were you shaking? That’s the important part. — cherokeestealth (@cherokeestealth) November 5, 2020

Literally.

Well, my eleven month old puppy asked me about Schroedinger’s cat, string theory and relativity, via zoom! — ALEX FERENTINOS (@AlexFerentinos7) November 5, 2020

Kids these days! — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) November 5, 2020

Right?

Freakin’ kids these days.

Don’t know about you guys but this was JUST the laugh we needed.

***

Related:

‘This election doesn’t give Democrats POWER’: Ben Shapiro explains how Dems lose EITHER WAY in brutal mini-thread

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

