https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/47000-outstanding-mail-ins-in-georgia-trump-leads-by-13000/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
GEORGIA UPDATE:
The Secretary of State’s website numbers just updated.
Trump’s lead over Biden right now:
3,635 votes.
Still more ballots being counted. Stay tuned. #11Alive
— Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) November 6, 2020
Major update from Georgia:
Trump’s lead over Biden reduced to 1,797 votes by our count
— Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) November 6, 2020
Latest update from Georgia in the last 30 minutes.
Latest on Georgia ballot count…