https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/47000-outstanding-mail-ins-in-georgia-trump-leads-by-13000/

Posted by Kane on November 6, 2020 1:33 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Latest update from Georgia in the last 30 minutes.

Stop the Steal LIVE updates…

Latest on Georgia ballot count…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...