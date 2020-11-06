https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/a-ray-of-hope-for-georgia/

Ok, 9,000 military ballots still out there deadline tomorrow night. Sorry if I wasn’t clear. These will nbe 80/20 Trump. Should help. Team Trump expects final margin to be 3,000 (currently 1800) — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) November 6, 2020

Thousands of military, overseas and provisional ballots will soon be added to Georgia’s vote count, another trove of votes besides those already accounted for.

There were 8,899 absentee ballots from military and overseas voters that hadn’t yet been returned to election offices in Georgia as of Thursday morning, according to the secretary of state’s office. Another 17,529 overseas ballots had already been returned and counted.

Military and overseas ballots have a later deadline than other absentee ballots, according to federal law.

While Georgia’s deadline for domestic absentee ballots is 7 p.m. on Election Day, overseas absentee ballots will be counted if they’re postmarked by Tuesday and received at county election offices by Friday.

In addition, voters have until Friday to correct problems with provisional and absentee ballots.

