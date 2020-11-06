http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-j5JqHM0A4g/

Actor Jon Cryer, who was part of a celebrity-studded get out the vote effort that saw stars dress up in chicken costumes, took to Twitter on Friday and lectured supporters of President Donald Trump, saying that the president betrayed them.

“Dear Trump voters, Donald Trump betrayed you completely. You deserved better than him,” the Two and a Half Men star said in a lengthy Twitter diatribe.

Dear Trump voters Donald Trump betrayed you completely. You deserved better than him. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) November 6, 2020

“Hollywood sold you the image of an incredibly competent business man. But it was a lie,” said Jon Cryer. “His businesses were a mess. They just wanted to make an entertaining show.”

Hollywood sold you the image of an incredibly competent business man. But it was a lie. His businesses were a mess. They just wanted to make an entertaining show. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) November 6, 2020

“He never actually had a plan to replace Obamacare. He just knew if he complained about it, folks would support him,” insisted Cryer in a follow-up tweet.

In 2017, however, the individual mandate in Obamacare was repealed by President Trump’s tax bill, which the president said meant Obamacare has “essentially” been repealed.

“Mexico didn’t pay for the wall. Our military did. And he only completed five new miles of it,” added Cryer in his Twitter rant.

President Trump has argued that Mexico helped “pay for the wall” through the tariffs imposed on that country, taxing all imports from Mexico.

Mexico didn’t pay for the wall. Our military did. And he only completed five new miles of it. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) November 6, 2020

“He didn’t even significantly change the employment rate. It simply continued the same rate of growth that Obama had,” insisted the Pretty in Pink actor in a follow-up tweet. “All the while he was enriching himself by golfing at and promoting his own resorts. Publicity that would be worth hundreds of millions of dollars if it had been advertising.”

All the while he was enriching himself by golfing at and promoting his own resorts. Publicity that would be worth hundreds of millions of dollars if it had been advertising. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) November 6, 2020

“He also enriched himself by using money you donated to his campaign to pay himself and his family. He rented himself office space and gave his kids and their partners jobs,” insisted the Hannah Montana actor in another tweet.

The president’s net worth, however, has actually decreased since taking office as President of the United States. “And he just kept lying to you. Literally thousands of objectively dishonest lies.”

And he just kept lying to you. Literally thousands of objectively dishonest lies. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) November 6, 2020

“And now he’s lying to you about the election. He can’t ‘claim’ states. And Republican poll observers ARE watching the vote tabulation. And there’s no evidence of fraud,” added Cryer, suggesting that nothing untoward has occurred during the 2020 election.

“He’s betraying you and American. And like I said, you deserved better,” the actor concluded, attempting to appeal to Trump supporters.

He’s betraying you and American. And like I said, you deserved better. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) November 6, 2020

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

