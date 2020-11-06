https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/06/after-donating-500k-to-trumps-election-defense-fund-sen-graham-pivots-to-working-with-dems-on-immigration-reform-and-infrastructure/

After Donald Trump Jr. called out Republicans who were just caving to the election results as presented, Sen. Lindsey Graham announced a donation of $500,000 to President Trump’s election defense fund:

Lindsey Graham goes on Hannity to say he’s donating $500k to the Trump legal defense fund. Also says there’s “earth-shattering” evidence to support Trump’s claims of a rigged election. I guess he saw Don Jr’s tweet. — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) November 6, 2020

And then he pivoted to working with Dems on immigration reform and infrastructure:

South Carolina US Sen. Lindsey Graham would not concede former Vice President Joe Biden would win the presidency, but is prepared to work with the administration on infrastructure and immigration reform. https://t.co/ggzF0rXv9F — Rock Hill Herald (@RHHerald) November 6, 2020

Of course, he did:

Senate committee talk from Graham: If we keep the Senate which I think we will and I become Budget chairman. I’d like to create a dialogue about how can we finally begin to address the debt. — Chris Cioffi (@ReporterCioffi) November 6, 2020

More: “You’ll see from me a reliable conservative, vote. You’ll see from me, stopping an agenda I think is bad for the country…” — Chris Cioffi (@ReporterCioffi) November 6, 2020

“…But you’ll also see me trying to find common ground that would benefit all of us and a good place to start, I think, would be the debt and infrastructure and immigration.” — Chris Cioffi (@ReporterCioffi) November 6, 2020

Sigh:

Is Lindsay Graham really going to start talking about “immigration reform” again? https://t.co/1rkTCcBi1E — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) November 6, 2020

