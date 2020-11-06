https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/alabama-racistlanguage-segregation/2020/11/06/id/995845

The legislature in Alabama has voted to take all racist language from the state’s constitution, according to CNN.

The document still contains language that requires Black and white children to attend segregated schools and poll taxes to be paid before voting. The Alabama constitution even has a ban in place on interracial marriage.

While a number of those sections have been repealed, the words have been kept in the official document.

“This is a great day in the state of Alabama, where we show the rest of the country that we’re not the Alabama of 1901, that we are a more inclusive Alabama that’s documents reflect who we are today,” said amendment sponsor state Democrat Rep. Merika Coleman on Tuesday night, according to CNN affiliate WBRC.

But passing the amendment won’t take the language out immediately. The Alabama legislature will convene in 2020 to revise the constitution. Then, voters will be required to approve the amended constitution before it becomes law.

In 2004 and 2012, voters turned down the amendment when it appeared on the ballot.

