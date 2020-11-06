https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/06/alert-hillary-gretchen-whitmer-says-any-effort-to-undermine-the-integrity-of-an-election-is-anti-american/

As vote counts continue in several states, the overnight numbers have shown Joe Biden taking sudden leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia. The Trump campaign has promised legal action to challenge the sudden inclusion of thousands of votes for Biden. Meanwhile, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer doesn’t like those challenges from Team Trump:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: “There is no question that efforts to undermine the integrity of and the confidence in this election will have ramifications long past when all the numbers are finally in. And I think that’s something that is anti-American.” pic.twitter.com/Gy2BRe137q — The Hill (@thehill) November 6, 2020

Wow. Had Whitmer paid attention to what Democrats have been saying since the 2016 election?

Thank you for addressing @hillaryclinton‘s whining for four years, @gretchenwhitmer. In fact just this morning, despite the Mueller report, Hillary is STILL blaming the Russians. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 6, 2020

And not just Hillary Clinton:

Narrator: She’s talking about Stacy Abrams — Steve Detmer (@DetmerSteve) November 6, 2020

After four years of “Trump stole the 2016 election” Democrats like Whitmer should put away their fainting couches over the Trump campaign attempting to verify all votes this year were on the up-and-up.

