https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/06/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-wants-the-lincoln-project-to-fund-black-organizers-who-are-probably-short-on-rent-this-month/

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is calling on the well-funded Lincoln Project to fund Black organizers “who actually made a big difference” as they are “probably short on rent this month”:

SHE HAS A VERY GOOD POINT:

And she’s providing them with a list of places to make donations:

This is, by far, her best idea EVER:

Over to you, Rick Wilson:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...