The surveillance video says it all.

A homeless person is curled up Wednesday night on the sidewalk outside the doors of St. Andre Bessette Church in downtown Portland, Oregon.

Then into the camera frame comes a marching group of black-clad Antifa militants.

One of them approaches the area where the homeless person is curled up, pays no attention to the individual, and proceeds to the task at hand: Busting up the church’s doors and windows.

He then pathetically holds open the busted out door, presumably to let his comrades inside to do their usual ransacking and pillaging — but they ignore him as the terrified homeless person runs off.

Finally, one of his buddies armed with a black umbrella has to pry the thug away.

All in a night’s work, eh?

What happened next?

Unfortunately, because of the extensive damage to the doors and windows, the church leader who filed the police report told officers the church was forced to close its shelter and halt homeless services for the foreseeable future because staff can’t safely open or close the building’s doors. St. Andre Bessette serves several hundred people a day, providing shelter, meals and other services to homeless individuals, police added.

“Until I can get the building secured, everything’s coming to a stop,” Father Tom Gaughan told KGW-TV. “So, there’s hundreds of people that we would normally give out food to, and we’re not gonna be able to because of this.”

Gaughan added to the station that he didn’t know how long it would take to make the building safe. St. Andre Bessette is a Catholic church.

Gaughan added to KOIN-TV that he’s also suspending church services, including mass, until the building is secured — and that, for now, mass will be livestreamed on Facebook.

“We ask for everyones prayers for peace in our streets which is so long overdue and pray for our sisters and brothers who call the streets and shelters home,” Gaughan also told KOIN. “Because the act of one person has prevented us from providing for hundreds of people over the course of a week.”

What did public officials have to say?

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese condemned those who damaged not just to the church but other downtown buildings as well: “Last night’s criminal activity targeting the Downtown Portland neighborhood was reprehensible and impacts all Oregonians. The loss of shelter beds due to violence and vandalism comes at a time when we desperately need safe space for vulnerable individuals to seek refuge from a pandemic and colder, rainier weather. This hurts the community’s efforts to get people off the streets and connected to the crucial resources they need.”

Gov. Kate Brown condemned the “self-styled anarchist protesters, some armed” who “marched downtown last night, with no discernible goal other than to cause violence and vandalism,” KOIN reported.

She added that they “shattered the windows of a church that feeds Oregonians in need, a women-owned and operated business that raises money for immigrant and women’s rights, and many other storefronts. Indiscriminate destruction solves nothing. These are acts of privilege.”







