At the behest of ‘squad’ member and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a blacklist of “Trump sycophants”—entitled “The Trump Accountability Project”—is archiving the names of individuals who “elected, served, funded, supported, and represented” President Donald Trump.

Who could have seen this coming pic.twitter.com/8cUBQxMHgP — Jack Posobiec ?? (@JackPosobiec) November 6, 2020

“Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future,” the US representative tweeted Friday afternoon.

“Yes, we are,” answered former Obama administration staffer Michael Simon, citing the Trump Accountability Project. “Every Administration staffer, campaign staffer, bundler, lawyer who represented them — everyone.”

On the website’s landing page, it urges urges that “[w]e must never forget those who helped further the Trump agenda,” adding that “the world should never forget those who, when faced with a decision, chose to put their money, their time, and their reputations behind separating children from their families, encouraging racism and anti-Semitism, and negligently causing the unnecessary loss of life and economic devastation from our country’s failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The site is a self-described “permanent record” of those who elected the president, including Trump campaign staffers, Republican National Committee members, and affiliated PACs in 2016 or 2020.

Individuals who donated a “significant amount”—$1000 or more—in efforts to re-elect the president and related campaign committees are also blacklisted.

Others who worked in the Trump administration; endorsed the president in a public light; were appointed to federal boards, commissions, or the judiciary; and staffed law firms that represented the Trump name in any capacity are named.



