Despite Lincoln Project Never Trumpers’ efforts to join together with Democrats against President Donald Trump, the friendship may be on shaky footing.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Friday called on the anti-Trump Lincoln Project to “take the L” and hand over their millions in fundraising to black organizers.

“It’s not too late for them to do the right thing. Lincoln Project should take the L and publicly pledge to give a lot of their fundraising to the people who actually made a big difference,” she tweeted in the first of a string of tweets criticizing them.

Her tweets came after someone tweeted that the organization got $67,000,000 “to do literally nothing and the Black organizers that helped Biden win probably are short on rent this month.”

Ocasio-Cortez has also attacked centrist Democrats in recent days, amid blame in the Democrat Party because a “blue wave” did not materialize and Democrats actually lost seats in the House, putting their majority at risk in 2022.

Many establishment media pundits speculated that the average American did not support the progressive agenda that has been pushed during a summer of racial strife.

Earlier on Friday, Ocasio-Cortez defended House members who had backed Medicare for All who won reelection, arguing: “There’s a myth that progressive leg doesn’t win swing seats. But that’s what it is: a myth. And it’s time we called it that.”

