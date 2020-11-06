https://www.oann.com/austria-expects-to-spend-1-5-2-billion-euros-to-help-firms-in-covid-shutdown/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=austria-expects-to-spend-1-5-2-billion-euros-to-help-firms-in-covid-shutdown

November 6, 2020

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria expects to spend up to about 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in aid to replace much of the turnover of companies forced to close during a coronavirus shutdown this month, Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said on Friday.

“The costs will be roughly between 1.5 and 2 billion euros,” Bluemel told a news conference on the aid, which will provide firms with up to 80% of their sales a year earlier. Restaurants, bars and cafes are closed to all but take-away service until the end of the month. Theatres, gyms and museums are also closed.

($1 = 0.8441 euros)

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Edmund Blair)

