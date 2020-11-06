https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/axios-assumes-biden-will-win-but-stacey-abrams-sally-yates-and-susan-rice-are-suddenly-out-of-a-job/
About The Author
Related Posts
‘Jihadi cried Allahu Akbar! over and over, even after he was shot’…
October 29, 2020
INTEL SOURCES — Gina Haspel Banking On Trump Loss To Keep Russiagate Documents Hidden…
October 5, 2020
National Guard rolls into Chicago… Activated in 24 states
November 2, 2020
Embarrassing Nike Shoes — Photo of the Day
September 4, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy